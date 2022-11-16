Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 100.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.95% to Rs 429.35 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 100.65% to Rs 24.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.95% to Rs 429.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 343.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.429.35343.6212.5012.1856.3841.7535.3819.8224.7612.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)