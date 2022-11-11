Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 90.20% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Cubical Financial Services declined 62.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 90.20% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.151.5360.0020.920.100.320.100.320.090.24

