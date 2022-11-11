JUST IN
Cochin Minerals & Rutile reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.81% to Rs 117.88 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile reported to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.81% to Rs 117.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales117.8886.80 36 OPM %19.38-1.09 -PBDT22.28-1.00 LP PBT22.05-1.25 LP NP18.18-0.74 LP

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:30 IST

