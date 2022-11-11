Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 620.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.66% to Rs 141.62 croreNet profit of Tasty Bite Eatables rose 620.45% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.66% to Rs 141.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 85.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales141.6285.49 66 OPM %14.153.65 -PBDT19.827.79 154 PBT12.751.71 646 NP9.511.32 620
