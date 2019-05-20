Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 57.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.75% to Rs 86.54 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor declined 57.63% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 86.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.62% to Rs 14.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 343.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 343.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

