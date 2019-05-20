Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 57.63% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.75% to Rs 86.54 croreNet profit of Rushil Decor declined 57.63% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 86.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.62% to Rs 14.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 343.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 343.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales86.5488.08 -2 343.74343.52 0 OPM %9.8719.78 -10.6716.44 - PBDT8.4615.31 -45 31.5650.49 -37 PBT6.2913.32 -53 22.9342.96 -47 NP3.839.04 -58 14.3430.92 -54
