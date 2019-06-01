S.A.L Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Transchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter
DE Nora India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter
V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter
RMG Alloy Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 129.92 croreNet loss of S.A.L Steel reported to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 48.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 129.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 42.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 574.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 446.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales129.92125.27 4 574.35446.08 29 OPM %-2.757.04 -1.862.04 - PBDT-4.378.08 PL 9.167.93 16 PBT-6.305.83 PL 1.360.18 656 NP-23.9048.04 PL -21.6042.39 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU