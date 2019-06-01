JUST IN
S.A.L Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 129.92 crore

Net loss of S.A.L Steel reported to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 48.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 129.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 42.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.75% to Rs 574.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 446.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales129.92125.27 4 574.35446.08 29 OPM %-2.757.04 -1.862.04 - PBDT-4.378.08 PL 9.167.93 16 PBT-6.305.83 PL 1.360.18 656 NP-23.9048.04 PL -21.6042.39 PL

