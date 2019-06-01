IMEC Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net Loss of Services reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

