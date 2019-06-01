IMEC Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IMEC Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Guaido aide accused of leading terrorist cell
People unsatisfied with government performance: Survey
FIFA bans former Ecuador football chief for life
RSF slams move to charge Pakistani reporter with 'cyber-terrorism'
-
Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 0.12 croreNet Loss of IMEC Services reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.120.26 -54 1.190.51 133 OPM %50.00-30.77 -47.90-50.98 - PBDT0.07-0.08 LP 0.58-0.24 LP PBT0.07-0.08 LP 0.58-0.24 LP NP-0.36-0.08 -350 0.05-0.24 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU