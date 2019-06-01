Bee Electronic Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Bee Electronic Machines remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 0.070.06 17 OPM %-25.000 --114.29-150.00 - PBDT0.060.05 20 0.040.02 100 PBT0.050.04 25 0.01-0.01 LP NP0.050.05 0 0.010 0

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 16:58 IST

