Bee Electronic Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit declines 28.95% in the March 2019 quarter
Dredging Corp Q3 profit at Rs 10 cr
Sashwat Technocrats consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2019 quarter
Kretto Syscon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
IND Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 875.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Bee Electronic Machines remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 0.070.06 17 OPM %-25.000 --114.29-150.00 - PBDT0.060.05 20 0.040.02 100 PBT0.050.04 25 0.01-0.01 LP NP0.050.05 0 0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU