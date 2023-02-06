Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.40% to Rs 36.83 croreNet loss of Maris Spinners reported to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.40% to Rs 36.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.8355.30 -33 OPM %-17.0519.26 -PBDT-8.019.88 PL PBT-9.358.79 PL NP-6.296.50 PL
