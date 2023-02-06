JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 43.13% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

H. S. India standalone net profit declines 54.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 6.29 crore

Net profit of H. S. India declined 54.88% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.295.61 12 OPM %16.0624.60 -PBDT0.691.06 -35 PBT0.410.80 -49 NP0.370.82 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 12:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU