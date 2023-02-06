H. S. India standalone net profit declines 54.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 6.29 crore

Net profit of H. S. India declined 54.88% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.295.6116.0624.600.691.060.410.800.370.82

