S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.66% to Rs 305.80 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels declined 1.25% to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.66% to Rs 305.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 222.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.305.80222.1412.2718.2138.8039.7830.3631.1622.9523.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)