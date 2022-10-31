S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 1.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.66% to Rs 305.80 croreNet profit of S P Apparels declined 1.25% to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.66% to Rs 305.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 222.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales305.80222.14 38 OPM %12.2718.21 -PBDT38.8039.78 -2 PBT30.3631.16 -3 NP22.9523.24 -1
