Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 63.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.87% to Rs 88.16 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 63.30% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.87% to Rs 88.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales88.1659.22 49 OPM %34.2134.72 -PBDT30.7918.26 69 PBT28.6616.74 71 NP21.0512.89 63

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:21 IST

