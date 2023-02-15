Mehai Technology standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.22% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of Mehai Technology declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.112.586.644.650.150.140.120.130.090.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)