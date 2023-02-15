Mehai Technology standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 18.22% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of Mehai Technology declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.112.58 -18 OPM %6.644.65 -PBDT0.150.14 7 PBT0.120.13 -8 NP0.090.10 -10

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:56 IST

