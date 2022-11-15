JUST IN
Saboo Brothers standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Saboo Brothers declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.08 -88 OPM %-400.00-25.00 -PBDT0.010.05 -80 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.010.04 -75

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:51 IST

