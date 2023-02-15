Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 132.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 259.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit rises 132.68% in the September 2022 quarter
Capital Trust consolidated net profit rises 132.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Industrials shares edge higher
Industrials shares edge higher
-
Sales decline 16.30% to Rs 432.46 croreNet loss of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 132.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 26.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.30% to Rs 432.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 516.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales432.46516.66 -16 OPM %7.2128.75 -PBDT-145.4872.19 PL PBT-170.7935.03 PL NP-132.1026.41 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU