Ace Men Engg Works standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of Ace Men Engg Works declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.070.95 13 OPM %15.8926.32 -PBDT0.170.25 -32 PBT0.170.25 -32 NP0.130.19 -32
