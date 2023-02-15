Ace Men Engg Works standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Ace Men Engg Works declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.070.95 13 OPM %15.8926.32 -PBDT0.170.25 -32 PBT0.170.25 -32 NP0.130.19 -32

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

