Ace Men Engg Works standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Ace Men Engg Works declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.070.9515.8926.320.170.250.170.250.130.19

