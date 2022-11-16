Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 61.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 61.29% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.650.56110.7773.210.720.410.720.410.500.31

