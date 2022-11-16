Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 61.29% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 0.65 croreNet profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 61.29% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.650.56 16 OPM %110.7773.21 -PBDT0.720.41 76 PBT0.720.41 76 NP0.500.31 61
