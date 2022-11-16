Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.00% to Rs 54.64 crore

Net Loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 51.00% to Rs 54.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.54.64111.50-20.52-5.88-22.02-15.83-28.63-22.47-17.37-12.36

