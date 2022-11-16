Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.00% to Rs 54.64 croreNet Loss of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 51.00% to Rs 54.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales54.64111.50 -51 OPM %-20.52-5.88 -PBDT-22.02-15.83 -39 PBT-28.63-22.47 -27 NP-17.37-12.36 -41
