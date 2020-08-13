Panorama Studios International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 28500.00% to Rs 20.02 croreNet profit of Panorama Studios International reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28500.00% to Rs 20.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 348.42% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1238.87% to Rs 313.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.020.07 28500 313.8323.44 1239 OPM %34.97-14.29 -3.4515.49 - PBDT7.020 0 10.753.48 209 PBT7.000 0 10.683.40 214 NP4.01-0.01 LP 4.260.95 348
