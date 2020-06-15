Vimta Labs standalone net profit declines 97.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.32% to Rs 43.23 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs declined 97.93% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.32% to Rs 43.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.62% to Rs 6.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.03% to Rs 180.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 212.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

