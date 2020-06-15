Vimta Labs standalone net profit declines 97.93% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.32% to Rs 43.23 croreNet profit of Vimta Labs declined 97.93% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.32% to Rs 43.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.62% to Rs 6.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.03% to Rs 180.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 212.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales43.2353.58 -19 180.67212.64 -15 OPM %11.4525.92 -16.6227.06 - PBDT5.4213.64 -60 29.2754.86 -47 PBT0.168.40 -98 8.3535.14 -76 NP0.146.77 -98 6.9325.31 -73
