Likhami Consulting reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore

Likhami Consulting reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

