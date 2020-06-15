JUST IN
Japan Stocks tumble on coronavirus return fears, stronger yen
Likhami Consulting reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore

Likhami Consulting reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.090.21 -57 0.500.65 -23 OPM %014.29 -4.0013.85 - PBDT00.02 -100 0.020.09 -78 PBT00.02 -100 0.010.08 -88 NP00.02 -100 00.01 -100

