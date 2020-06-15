Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 106.33 croreNet loss of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 106.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 221.15% to Rs 5.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 414.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 368.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales106.33104.17 2 414.82368.53 13 OPM %2.483.82 -4.663.05 - PBDT0.612.84 -79 13.117.81 68 PBT-1.271.18 PL 6.042.19 176 NP-0.890.88 PL 5.011.56 221
