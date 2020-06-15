Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 106.33 crore

Net loss of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 106.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 221.15% to Rs 5.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 414.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 368.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

106.33104.17414.82368.532.483.824.663.050.612.8413.117.81-1.271.186.042.19-0.890.885.011.56

