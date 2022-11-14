Sainik Finance & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.95% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.845.5673.9786.871.08-0.021.08-0.021.07-0.03

