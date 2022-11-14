Sainik Finance & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.95% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of Sainik Finance & Industries reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.95% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.845.56 -13 OPM %73.9786.87 -PBDT1.08-0.02 LP PBT1.08-0.02 LP NP1.07-0.03 LP

