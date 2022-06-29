FMCG shares edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 109.3 points or 0.78% at 13822.69 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Future Consumer Ltd (down 3.94%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 3%),Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 2.38%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.33%),Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 2.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.11%), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 1.84%), Marico Ltd (down 1.78%), Medplus Health Services Ltd (down 1.75%), and United Breweries Ltd (down 1.45%).

On the other hand, Mcleod Russel India Ltd (up 14.04%), GRM Overseas Ltd (up 4.99%), and Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 4.5%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 37.77 or 0.07% at 53139.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.85 points or 0.08% at 15837.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 3.61 points or 0.01% at 24968.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.25 points or 0.42% at 7719.33.

On BSE,1529 shares were trading in green, 1674 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

