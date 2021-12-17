NBCC (India) slips over 8% in five sessions

NBCC (India) fell 2.72% to Rs 42.85, extending losses for the fifth trading session.

Shares of NBCC (India) have fallen 8.24% in five trading sessions.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen 37.56% while the benchmark Sensex has added 22.17% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 19.29. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 45.26, 43.95 and 44.02, respectively.

Meanwhile, NBCC (India) announced on Friday, 17 December 2021, that it has secured total business worth Rs 150.49 crore in November 2021.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of NBCC (India) rose 68.28% to Rs 72.04 crore on 38.94% rise in net sales to Rs 1889.80 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

