Sanco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sanco Industries standalone net profit rises 117.95% in the March 2020 quarter
Sanco Trans reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
Archidply Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 98.21% to Rs 0.38 croreNet Loss of Sanco Industries reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.21% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.3821.17 -98 OPM %-118.426.52 -PBDT-0.45-0.24 -88 PBT-0.55-0.37 -49 NP-0.55-0.37 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU