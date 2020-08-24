Scooters India reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 96.79% to Rs 0.44 croreNet Loss of Scooters India reported to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 96.79% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.4413.69 -97 OPM %-1259.09-47.26 -PBDT-5.16-6.17 16 PBT-5.70-6.65 14 NP-5.70-6.65 14
