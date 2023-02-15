Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Board of Sandu Pharmaceuticals recommends revised final dividend
Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter
US Wall Street falls ahead of jobs report
Round-the-Clock International Medicine Courier Services by MedsCourier for Indians living abroad
Edelweiss raises Rs 3400 cr in its third Special Situations Fund
-
Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 17.09 croreNet profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 6.67% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.0919.15 -11 OPM %4.804.02 -PBDT0.830.77 8 PBT0.700.64 9 NP0.480.45 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU