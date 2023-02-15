JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.96 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 17.09 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 6.67% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.0919.15 -11 OPM %4.804.02 -PBDT0.830.77 8 PBT0.700.64 9 NP0.480.45 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU