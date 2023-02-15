Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 17.09 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 6.67% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.0919.154.804.020.830.770.700.640.480.45

