Dish TV India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 75.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.79% to Rs 835.58 crore

Net profit of Dish TV India reported to Rs 75.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.79% to Rs 835.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 926.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales835.58926.30 -10 OPM %65.9957.87 -PBDT444.68393.91 13 PBT102.6530.98 231 NP75.94-31.98 LP

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 18:03 IST

