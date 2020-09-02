Dish TV India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 75.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1450.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 33.44% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Goodluck India consolidated net profit declines 85.78% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 9.79% to Rs 835.58 croreNet profit of Dish TV India reported to Rs 75.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.79% to Rs 835.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 926.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales835.58926.30 -10 OPM %65.9957.87 -PBDT444.68393.91 13 PBT102.6530.98 231 NP75.94-31.98 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU