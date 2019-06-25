Sangam Health Care Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Quality primary care key to advancing universal health coverage: WHO
Cognate Health Services - Committed towards preventive health care in India
Community volunteers' involvement shows promise for decreasing health care use by older adults
P&G Hygiene and Health Care net down 5 pc to Rs 124 cr in Oct-Dec
Health Ministry proposes to convert 75 district hospitals into medical colleges
-
Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 4.87 croreNet loss of Sangam Health Care Products reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 7.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.72% to Rs 21.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.874.78 2 21.0420.89 1 OPM %-9.65-134.31 --5.47-38.15 - PBDT-0.4711.99 PL -1.1110.44 PL PBT-0.8311.61 PL -2.618.92 PL NP-0.5510.06 PL -2.037.37 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU