Sangam Health Care Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 4.87 crore

Net loss of Sangam Health Care Products reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 7.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.72% to Rs 21.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.874.78 2 21.0420.89 1 OPM %-9.65-134.31 --5.47-38.15 - PBDT-0.4711.99 PL -1.1110.44 PL PBT-0.8311.61 PL -2.618.92 PL NP-0.5510.06 PL -2.037.37 PL

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 17:14 IST

