Sanofi India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5713.8, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 17926.3. The Sensex is at 60094.2, down 0.93%.Sanofi India Ltd has lost around 0.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12622.75, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4815 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12130 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

