Adani Green Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kiri Industries Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2022.

Adani Green Energy Ltd crashed 7.92% to Rs 2107.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd tumbled 6.70% to Rs 478.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37942 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31834 shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup lost 6.58% to Rs 272.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6982 shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd shed 6.37% to Rs 289.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21096 shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd slipped 4.93% to Rs 805. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98701 shares in the past one month.

