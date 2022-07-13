Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambition Mica Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, CMI Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2022.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd lost 9.94% to Rs 16.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61398 shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd crashed 9.85% to Rs 5.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5441 shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd tumbled 8.41% to Rs 315.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 80895 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25899 shares in the past one month.

CMI Ltd pared 8.22% to Rs 24. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21841 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd slipped 7.65% to Rs 420.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2865 shares in the past one month.

