Santosh Fine Fab standalone net profit declines 86.36% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
HDFC Life gains on NCLT nod for Exide Life amalgamation
Max Life's statement on proposal for non-linked life insurance policies in Budget 2023
Max Financial gets IRDAI nod for acquiring residual stake in Max Life
-
Sales decline 11.63% to Rs 3.80 croreNet profit of Santosh Fine Fab declined 86.36% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.804.30 -12 OPM %5.268.84 -PBDT0.080.27 -70 PBT0.030.22 -86 NP0.030.22 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU