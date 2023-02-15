Santosh Fine Fab standalone net profit declines 86.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.63% to Rs 3.80 crore

Net profit of Santosh Fine Fab declined 86.36% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.804.305.268.840.080.270.030.220.030.22

