One Point One Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.39% to Rs 24.57 crore

Net loss of One Point One Solutions reported to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.39% to Rs 24.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 125.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.5740.54 -39 125.09152.71 -18 OPM %-3.9921.29 -22.1218.59 - PBDT-1.548.31 PL 20.7328.06 -26 PBT-9.693.94 PL -7.8712.22 PL NP-21.083.72 PL -19.6510.08 PL

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 08:03 IST

