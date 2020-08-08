One Point One Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Career Point consolidated net profit rises 51.48% in the December 2019 quarter
Shell launches advanced fleet management solutions in India ?
Security threats, attacks on enterprises surge amid coronavirus outbreak: Survey
Caplin Point Laboratories standalone net profit rises 24.38% in the March 2020 quarter
Infosys partners NICE Actimize for end-to-end financial crime solutions
-
Sales decline 39.39% to Rs 24.57 croreNet loss of One Point One Solutions reported to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.39% to Rs 24.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.09% to Rs 125.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.5740.54 -39 125.09152.71 -18 OPM %-3.9921.29 -22.1218.59 - PBDT-1.548.31 PL 20.7328.06 -26 PBT-9.693.94 PL -7.8712.22 PL NP-21.083.72 PL -19.6510.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU