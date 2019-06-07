JUST IN
Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 333.33% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.08% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.161.14 2 2.031.95 4 OPM %81.9089.47 -70.4473.85 - PBDT0.860.87 -1 1.371.29 6 PBT0.860.87 -1 1.371.28 7 NP0.780.18 333 1.290.52 148

