Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Global Venture rose 333.33% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.08% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

