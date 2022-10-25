SJVN to commission 75 MW Parasaran Solar Power project in UP

The state-run power player said it will commission a 75 MW solar project at Kalpi in Uttar Pradesh by month-end.

The project will generate 168.34 million units (MUs) in the 1st year and the project's cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 3,919 MUs. This will help in annual enhancement of revenue to the tune of approximately Rs 45.11 crore.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the same has been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for 25 years.

SJVN's renewable portfolio stands at 4007.5 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation, 1370 MW is under construction and 2458 MW are at different stages of implementation. With the commissioning of this 75 MW Solar project, cumulative operational capacity will increase from 2016.5 MW to 2091.5 MW.

The company has aligned its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW capacity by 2040 with that of Government of India's target of achieving 50% energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

SJVN is an Indian public sector undertaking having business interests in hydro, thermal, solar, wind and in Power Transmission & Power Trading. It is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of SJVN rose 78.07% to Rs 609.23 crore on 51.57% rise in net sales to Rs 1004.11 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Shares of SJVN rose 2.54% to Rs 32.35 in the 1-hour special Muhurat trading on Monday, 24 October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)