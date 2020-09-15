JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Victoria Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Sarvottam Finvest rose 400.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.440.47 -6 OPM %31.826.38 -PBDT0.140.03 367 PBT0.140.03 367 NP0.100.02 400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 18:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU