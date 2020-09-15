Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Sarvottam Finvest rose 400.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.440.4731.826.380.140.030.140.030.100.02

