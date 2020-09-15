Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.38% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of Sarvottam Finvest rose 400.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.440.47 -6 OPM %31.826.38 -PBDT0.140.03 367 PBT0.140.03 367 NP0.100.02 400
