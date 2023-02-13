JUST IN
Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) consolidated net profit declines 73.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.32% to Rs 31.95 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) declined 73.93% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.32% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.9542.78 -25 OPM %8.5410.57 -PBDT1.524.38 -65 PBT1.023.94 -74 NP0.732.80 -74

