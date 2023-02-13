Hindustan Media Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 181.57 croreNet loss of Hindustan Media Ventures reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 181.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 199.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales181.57199.72 -9 OPM %-8.0913.23 -PBDT5.1936.69 -86 PBT-4.2729.39 PL NP-0.6830.95 PL
