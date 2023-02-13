IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit rises 247.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.98% to Rs 14.11 crore

Net profit of IL&FS Investment Managers rose 247.66% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.98% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.1110.9411.55-20.383.812.093.772.044.451.28

