IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit rises 247.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.98% to Rs 14.11 croreNet profit of IL&FS Investment Managers rose 247.66% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.98% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.1110.94 29 OPM %11.55-20.38 -PBDT3.812.09 82 PBT3.772.04 85 NP4.451.28 248
