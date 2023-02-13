KPT Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.73 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.61% to Rs 44.55 croreNet profit of KPT Industries reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.61% to Rs 44.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales44.5531.46 42 OPM %13.6313.54 -PBDT4.963.48 43 PBT4.202.76 52 NP2.73-0.23 LP
