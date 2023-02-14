Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 96.81% to Rs 280.63 croreNet loss of Sastasundar Ventures reported to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 738.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 96.81% to Rs 280.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales280.63142.59 97 OPM %-12.07-9.35 -PBDT-30.14-11.18 -170 PBT-32.54-12.25 -166 NP-23.42738.99 PL
