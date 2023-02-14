Sat Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.87% to Rs 115.85 crore

Net profit of Sat Industries declined 14.78% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.87% to Rs 115.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.115.8595.8511.3519.1214.0116.7912.0215.569.4011.03

