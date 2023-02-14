Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 48.51% in the September 2022 quarter
Campus Activewear hits record high; rises 17% in three trading session
Campus Activewear tumbles after Q2 PAT slides 48.5% YoY
India Ratings Affirms Campus Activewear's LT rating
Campus Activewear receives affirmation in credit ratings
-
Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 465.62 croreNet profit of Campus Activewear declined 11.71% to Rs 48.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 465.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 433.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales465.62433.55 7 OPM %19.7421.41 -PBDT84.5588.63 -5 PBT64.9974.86 -13 NP48.3154.72 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU