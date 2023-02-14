Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 465.62 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear declined 11.71% to Rs 48.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 465.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 433.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.465.62433.5519.7421.4184.5588.6364.9974.8648.3154.72

