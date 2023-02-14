JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 365.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Cupid Trades & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 11.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 465.62 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear declined 11.71% to Rs 48.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 465.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 433.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales465.62433.55 7 OPM %19.7421.41 -PBDT84.5588.63 -5 PBT64.9974.86 -13 NP48.3154.72 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU