Sathavahana Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.70% to Rs 41.83 crore

Net Loss of Sathavahana Ispat reported to Rs 75.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 91.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.70% to Rs 41.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 310.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 227.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.26% to Rs 272.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 498.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

