JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for tension headache drug

IFGL Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sathavahana Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 69.70% to Rs 41.83 crore

Net Loss of Sathavahana Ispat reported to Rs 75.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 91.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.70% to Rs 41.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 310.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 227.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.26% to Rs 272.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 498.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.83138.07 -70 272.90498.54 -45 OPM %-54.08-5.43 --30.533.14 - PBDT-64.54-50.74 -27 -265.95-150.55 -77 PBT-75.58-61.82 -22 -310.76-197.94 -57 NP-75.58-91.66 18 -310.76-227.78 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU