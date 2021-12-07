Satin Creditcare Network Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd and MMTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 December 2021.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd surged 13.62% to Rs 86.35 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 73036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26211 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd soared 9.93% to Rs 16.39. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd spiked 6.40% to Rs 303.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22466 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd jumped 6.34% to Rs 13.41. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 345.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 151.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd added 6.33% to Rs 45.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

