Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 24.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 38.81% to Rs 2.79 croreNet profit of Saven Technologies declined 24.39% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.81% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.09% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 10.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.792.01 39 10.618.40 26 OPM %30.119.95 -26.8611.07 - PBDT0.941.13 -17 3.652.39 53 PBT0.871.05 -17 3.402.06 65 NP0.620.82 -24 2.451.54 59
