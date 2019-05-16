Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 24.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 38.81% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net profit of declined 24.39% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.81% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.09% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 10.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.792.0110.618.4030.119.9526.8611.070.941.133.652.390.871.053.402.060.620.822.451.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)