Savani Financials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Savani Financials remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 0.130.14 -7 OPM %33.3325.00 -035.71 - PBDT0.010.01 0 00.05 -100 PBT0.010.01 0 00.05 -100 NP0.010.01 0 00.05 -100
