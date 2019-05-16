Savani Financials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.030.040.130.1433.3325.00035.710.010.0100.050.010.0100.050.010.0100.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)