Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 3.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.13% to Rs 85.21 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables rose 3.48% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 85.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.61% to Rs 30.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 336.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 278.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales85.2174.01 15 336.09278.30 21 OPM %15.2920.19 -13.6417.10 - PBDT16.2916.01 2 59.7352.03 15 PBT12.9213.02 -1 47.0841.05 15 NP8.037.76 3 30.0626.46 14

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 16:22 IST

