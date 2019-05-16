Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 3.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.13% to Rs 85.21 crore

Net profit of rose 3.48% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 85.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 74.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.61% to Rs 30.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 336.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 278.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

85.2174.01336.09278.3015.2920.1913.6417.1016.2916.0159.7352.0312.9213.0247.0841.058.037.7630.0626.46

